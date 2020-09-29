HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Did you know that on average we spend more than $1,000 on coffee per year?
Coffee is big business, and it's one reason why many today are celebrating National Coffee Day.
So we sent our own cup of Joe - Big Joe on the Go, actually - out to Hendersonville this morning in observance of the holiday.
Join Joe from Black Press Coffee Shop this morning as he celebrates the holiday and speaks with Director of Operations Dustin Thomas about why his store treats every day like National Coffee Day.
