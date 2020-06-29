LASCASSAS, TN (WSMV) - June is National Dairy Month and what better way to celebrate than to rock a milk-mustache after drinking milk from a local farm?
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is known for having some of the best chocolate milk you have ever tasted.
Unfortunately due to COVID-19, the university's farm couldn't serve it to the students on campus in the spring, but they found ways to make sure it's not wasted.
News4's Justin Beasley went down to the farm in Lascasses to speak with Matthew Wade, the director of the university's Experiential Learning and Research Center, to see how they have changed distribution.
Got milk? Click here for more information on the MTSU Farms.
