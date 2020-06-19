NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At Percy Priest Lake Friday, people gathered for a Juneteenth celebration called a grill and chill.
The celebration consisted of hotdogs, chicken and conversation. Although informal, but important, the event served as a way ti mark the end of slavery.
Here they registered new voters, and spoke to the need to make this day a Tennessee state holiday.
Akyra McRae called all of this is a family reunion in a different way, saying they’re not related by blood but are all brothers and sisters, a family that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.