Clarksville Department of Electricity discovered fiber damage while cleaning up storm damage from last weekends storms. CDE is saying that the damage may affect customer's broadband services.
Shelby, Maple, Rebecca, Jackson, Dalewood, Chestnut, Plantation, Southern, Hillsboro, Binks, Preston, Downer, Dale Terrace, Dave, Hallbrook, Paddy Run from Shiloh to Bunkerhill Road, Charlemagne and Collinwood Drive near Lafayette, King Cole, Storybook, Tandy areas, Trenton Road, Needmore Road, Ruby, Lark and Thrush Drive areas.
Not all customers on these lines are affected, but CDE is still assessing the extent of the damage. There are areas that have fiber down, but not damaged, and crews will be working to place those lines back on poles.
To ensure that we are not missing any areas please go to this website, www.cdelightband.com to file a ticket with a broadband service issue.
