NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Children could be receiving the Pfizer COVID-10 vaccine shot soon, depending on how the CDC’s final vote goes on Tuesday.

Close to 28 million children between ages 5-11 are eligible for the vaccine.

If vaccine advisors give it a thumbs up, the CDC director is expected to officially recommend it.

The FDA says they are confident in the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data of the vaccine for children.

+3 FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 with one abstention Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11.

Pfizer says its vaccine was nearly 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness in children.

But not all parents say they will take their child to get the shot, with only about 25% of parents planning to get their kids vaccinated right away.

Two-thirds say they're worried it could affect their child's future fertility.

"There's nothing in the data to suggest that,” explains Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine at George Washington University. “And there's nothing in the data to suggest that that happens with adults either. There's also no biologically plausible mechanism through which that would occur."

Between the virus and the vaccine, doctors say the greatest risk is COVID-19.

Stay with News4 as the CDC moves closer to their final vote.