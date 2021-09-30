NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Center for Disease Control is issuing a warning for pregnant women to get the vaccine after seeing a spike in cases in this group.
As of right now, more than 125,000 lab-confirmed COVID cases have been reported in pregnant women nationwide.
Of those cases, 22,000 have been hospitalized and at least 161 have died.
Health officials say the majority of the pregnant women dealing with complications while battling COVID are those not vaccinated.
Here locally, Vanderbilt University Medical Center says they are seeing a several cases of unvaccinated mothers-to-be.
The CDC is urging any woman that is pregnant or considering getting pregnant to have a conversation with their doctor about getting the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.