NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As people across the country travel for the Labor Day weekend, the CDC Director is advising anyone unvaccinated to stay home. It comes as states, including Tennessee, are seeing a surge in hospitalizations due to the delta variant.

Governor plans to make no changes to COVID-19 response as state sees record number of hospitalizations Thursday is the second day in a row that Tennessee has set a record for the highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

While the vaccine is available for anyone over 12, many kids are still ineligible. With Tennessee setting a record number of hospitalizations (3,500) for the third day in a row, including pediatric patients (83), the CDC is advising some families don’t travel.

Experts with AAA, The Auto Club Group, say they expect most people to take road trips this holiday weekend. If you are hitting the road, they advise people avoid main commuting hours when drivers are heading home from work. AAA says it’s hard to forecast how many will be traveling this Labor Day since kids are back in school with some in quarantine.

“Given the recent uptick in cases, that’s one wildcard that is hard to guesstimate on,” says Megan Cooper, with AAA. “Will people still go out and travel? Are there concerns with traveling? But the biggest advice that we can give to those who are traveling, is that traveling is a personal decision.”

AAA says gas prices are the most expensive they’ve seen since 2014 at an average price of $2.90 a gallon.

They also say Hurricane Ida shouldn’t have an impact on prices in the Mid-State. But if you are traveling to New York or New Orleans travel might be tricky.