(WSMV) - According to a CDC map tracking COVID-19 vaccinations, Tennessee is ranked 48th in vaccinations per 100,000 people.
The CDC tracks all of the vaccinations nationwide and displays them on a map that's color-coded. The lighter the color, the fewer amount of vaccines have been administered.
Tennessee, along with Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, all fall under the category of 20,001-25,000 total doses administered per 100,000 people.
The CDC reports that 116,378,615 total vaccine doses have been delivered nationwide and that 92,089,852 have been administered.
To look at the U.S. map of the COVID-19 vaccine breakdown, click here.
