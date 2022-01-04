NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a change to its recommended time period for receiving the Pfizer booster shot.

Initially, the CDC advised people to get the COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC’s new recommendation shortens that period to 5 months after vaccination.

Additionally, the CDC is recommending that immunocompromised 5–11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

Currently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only authorized shot for children between the ages of 5-11.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11 Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to recommend giving Pfizer's child-sized dose of coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5-11.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19. If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can.”