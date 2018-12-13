(WSMV)- The CDC has reported more cases of salmonella due to beef consumption.
Over 6.9 million pounds of raw beef has been recalled due to the salmonella outbreak, according to a report from the USDA.
The CDC says 57 more people are sick with salmonella since the recall was initiated in September.
The total number of people sick is now 333 in 28 states since August.
Ninety-one of the people who got sick ended up in the hospital.
The CDC says check the packaging of the meat in your freezer.
If the beef has the code: E-S-T 2-6-7, you should throw it away immediately.
Here is a link with more helpful information on how to keep you and your family healthy and safe from salmonella.
