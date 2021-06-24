NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The CDC is looking into a possible link between the COVID-19 vaccine and heart-related issues.

The CDC said there have been more than 1000 reports of Myocarditis or Pericarditis since April 2021.

Danny Eng said he got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the end of May.

He said he felt a few symptoms for a couple of days, but then on the third day, he started having issues with his heart.

“That’s when I had the heart palpitations and they would last literally all day long. As it progressed, then it kind of dawned on me something is not right here. Something’s wrong,” said Eng.

He said prior to the second dose he experienced heart palpitations before but nothing like this.

“It would feel like I would lose breathe. I would have to take gasps for breath sometimes. It was a scary situation for me, I’m 42. It’s kind of weird to have that kind of experience,” said Eng.

He said he stopped drinking his morning cup of coffee.

“If I cut out all caffeine it didn’t happen as much,” said Eng.

Dr. Buddy Creech is the director of the vaccine research program over at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Creech said this is an extremely rare condition.

“This is truly a lightning strike kind of event.”

Dr. Creech said the issues are typically seen in teens and young men in their early 20s.

He said getting vaccinated outweighs the risk.

“Unlike the heart inflammation we see sometimes after COVID, the heart inflammation after a vaccine is mild and typically is going away on its own without us having to intervene in any way,” said Dr. Creech.

Eng said people should make their own decision on getting the vaccine.

“Do your studies and make your own decision on what you found out.”

Eng said is feeling better and is able to drink a cup of coffee again in the morning.

He reported his situation to the CDC.

The CDC is in the early phase of its investigation on the possible link of the vaccine to these heart-related issues.

The FDA is planning to add a warning to mRNA vaccines after getting the shot.