The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched an online tool and new guidelines for parents concerned about sending their child back to class this fall.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched an online tool and new guidelines for parents concerned about sending their child back to class this fall.

It's a back to school checklist for parents and guardians. These questions address your views about how your school is preparing for the new academic year.

If you answer “unsure” to any items regarding your school’s plan, consider reaching out to your school administrator for more information.

The online tool also includes a checklist for virtual/at-home learning feasibility. The questions in this section assess whether learning would be feasible for you and your child.

And a bit further down, you'll be able to assess your child's academic and social-emotional well-being while learning at home.

For a closer look at these checklists, click here. 

