NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New data from the CDC this morning shows hundreds of reports of heart inflammation for some people after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC reports the cases appear to be happening for people who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Symptoms of the inflammation are happening more often after getting the second dose.
The CDC says there have been more than 1,000 reports of Myocarditis or Pericarditis since April 2021 and call the reports 'rare' given the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered.
More than 177 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
Because of the cases of inflammation of the heart, the FDA now plans to add a warning to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines on the risk of such a condition after getting a shot. Still, experts say the benefits outweigh the risks.
"For the most part, those cases are rare, 300 out of 20 million. They are mild, they are generally what we say 'self-limited' or they go away with standard care, with minimal amount of care. And all of these people tend to do very well," Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director, said.
The CDC says to watch out for chest pain, shortness of breath, or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart. They say to seek medical care if you have any of these within a week after getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
