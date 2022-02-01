NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced Tuesday the creation of a new webpage as part of the Hear Her campaign.
The CDC’s Hear Her campaign aims to reduce pregnancy-related deaths. The CDC reported that 700 women die due to pregnancy-related complications every year, and two in three of these deaths are preventable.
The CDC said the website contains specific information for obstetric providers, pediatric staff, and other healthcare professionals.
Obstetric professionals such as OBGYNs, obstetric nurses, midwives, and women’s health nurse practitioners have an opportunity to provide the necessary education to pregnant and postpartum patients about recognizing urgent maternal warning signs. In addition, the CDC said in their statement that obstetric providers must build trust with patients when prenatal care begins and encourage them to share any concerns they may have.
According to the CDC’s report, women can suffer from pregnancy complications for up to a year after birth. Officials said, therefore pediatricians, pediatric nurses, and other pediatric staff can be an essential connection to care for postpartum people.
Clinical resources and tools from various organizations are also featured on the CDC’s website. In addition, information for healthcare professionals and patients can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.