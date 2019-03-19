The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is launching an investigation into e-scooters as more scooters on the road are causing even more injuries.
It could mean we start seeing more laws going into place for scooter companies and riders. For instance, right now, if you're not wearing a helmet when you ride a scooter, you could be charged with a misdemeanor in Tennessee.
This investigation is starting because hospitals are seeing a spike in injuries. Once they see a spike, it's obvious these are not isolated incidents, which is why the CDC is taking action.
At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, doctors are seeing five to six minor injuries a week - almost one per day.
Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui, VUMC's trauma medical director, said most of the injuries they are seeing are from people who are not taking the time to follow the rules and be vigilant.
"Ride the speed limit, don't ride in the street when you don't have to. Don't ride on sidewalks when you're not supposed to. Be aware of your situational setting. There are vehicles on the road, there are people in your path. They can hurt you just as much as you can hurt them," Guillamondegui said.
With more scooter companies popping up, there are even more concerns about just how many riders are following the guidelines and being safe.
When you download any app for a scooter company, it tells you to wear protective gear, like helmets and knee pads, but most people just click "accept" without having any of the gear. When you don't wear the protective gear and don't follow the guidelines, you're putting yourself at more risk of getting injured.
