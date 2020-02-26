The CDC and health department officials in Nashville are closely monitoring the coronavirus.
Officials said they are working with Mayor Cooper’s office and other Metro departments to prepare if coronavirus does hit Nashville.
“Our epidemiologists are currently monitoring return travlers and others who may have had some exposure to coronavirus,” said Dr. Gill Wright.
Health officials said the best you can do to protect yourself is try to prevent germs from spreading.
“Keep away from touching someone who might be infectred and touching your mouth, your nose, your face.”
