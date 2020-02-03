NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control released new preliminary numbers about the impact of the current flu season.
Between October and the end of January, the CDC is reporting 19 to 26 million flu-related illnesses in the U.S., and up to 25,000 deaths in that time period.
The flu has hit Tennessee hard as well. Eight children have died across the state from this year's flu. While school districts aren't blaming the flu specifically, at least 13 school districts in the Midstate have cancelled classes over the past few weeks because of illnesses.
The Davidson County Health Department says strep throat and a stomach bug is making the rounds in the Midstate. While the number of flu cases went down in late January, the virus is spiking again across the state.
Health professionals says if you haven't done so already, it's not too late to get that flu shot. While the vaccine is not a perfect match to this years strain, if you catch the flu, it will be a less severe case.
