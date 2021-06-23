(WSMV) - CDC experts will meet today to talk about a possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and heart problems in young people.
The committee will hear about 300 cases of heart inflammation in people who were recently vaccinated.
Doctors who have treated the inflammation cases say they were easy to treat and most patients recovered.
The panel will look at the linked reports and determine whether the risks outweigh the benefits of getting the vaccine.
