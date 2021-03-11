SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - People in rural counties may have a more convenient option to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Dollar Generals.

Dollar Generals do not have pharmacies, but they do have 16,000 locations across the county. That's about three times the number of Walmart locations and more than half the CVS and Walgreens locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacies start administering their first 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from federal government More retail pharmacies around the country will start to administer Covid-19 vaccines by appointment Friday under a new federal program that is shipping doses directly to them.

Dollar General said they believe they are well-positioned to assist in these efforts. It comes after concerns that many people who live in rural areas won't get vaccinated, making the pandemic last longer.

"I may say it took me by surprise, but I am all for getting everyone vaccinated," customer Renae Jones said.

"I was just mystified like 'what?' 'Huh?' I've never heard of that one," comments customer Matthew Clay said. "I can see the drug store they give shots anyway."

Nothing has been finalized to get vaccines at Dollar Generals.