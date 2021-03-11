Some changes could potentially make it easier for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in rural parts of the state. News4’s Marissa Sulek explains why Dollar General stores may become essential.

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - People in rural counties may have a more convenient option to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Dollar Generals.

Dollar Generals do not have pharmacies, but they do have 16,000 locations across the county. That's about three times the number of Walmart locations and more than half the CVS and Walgreens locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dollar General said they believe they are well-positioned to assist in these efforts. It comes after concerns that many people who live in rural areas won't get vaccinated, making the pandemic last longer.

"I may say it took me by surprise, but I am all for getting everyone vaccinated," customer Renae Jones said.

"I was just mystified like 'what?' 'Huh?' I've never heard of that one," comments customer Matthew Clay said. "I can see the drug store they give shots anyway."

Nothing has been finalized to get vaccines at Dollar Generals.

