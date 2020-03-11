NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide Tennessee with just over $10 million in funding to support response efforts to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The exact amount of the award is $10,078,293; the announcement comes just after Tennessee confirmed its ninth case of COVID-19.
“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
On Friday, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories and tribes to drive planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 forward. The money will also be used to develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination between public health agencies and partners throughout the response.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
The CDC is continuing to contact State Health Officials to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories and tribes. The CDC will be using existing networks to contact state and local jurisdictions to access initial funding.
For a list of CDC funding actions to jurisdictions, click here.
For more information on COVID-19, click here.
