WHITE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A cave rescue is underway in White County.
According to Knox County Rescue, a cave and vertical team has been deployed to Sparta, TN for a cave rescue.
Knox County Rescue’s Cave and Vertical Team has been requested to Sparta, TN for a cave rescue.— Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) January 18, 2020
No exact location of the rescue was given.
this is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
