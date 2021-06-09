NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Following their investigation, Nashville Fire investigators said they have been “unable to identify all the components” that led to the cause of a fire at an apartment complex last month.

Multiple people reported a fire at 100 Brentwood Oaks on May 24. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire destroyed one of the buildings and displaced the tenants in 18 units.

18 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire Monday night NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire battled a 2-alarm apartment fire at the Brentwood Oaks Apartments Monday night.

The cause of the fire has been classified “as undetermined" by the Nashville Fire Department. Records show the 18 apartments destroyed by fire had a complete sprinkler system. Witnesses told News 4 that the sprinkler system did not activate on May 24.

“Due to the damage done by the fire, the investigators are unable to also determine if the fire suppression system activated properly or if it was impacted by the fire,” Nashville Fire Spokesman Joseph Pleasant said in a release on Wednesday.

18 apartments destroyed by fire had complete sprinkler system, records show On the night of May 25, it took just one look through his blinds onto his balcony for Armit Thapa to tell his wife Jakita Shahi to run.

Due to the size of the fire, a second-alarm response was needed for more firefighters to arrive on the scene "to stabilize the incident," and it took "several hours of firefighting" to knock down the fire. No injuries to firefighters and tenants were reported during the fire.

Neighbor saves residents from South Nashville apartment fire with warning NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some residents returned to their homes on Tuesday after a fire destroyed everything they owned at the Brentwood Oaks Ap…

The American Red Cross helped those displaced by the fire.

Red Cross helping those displaced by massive South Nashville apartment fire NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People forced out of their homes by a massive apartment fire in South Nashville are getting help.

Nashville Fire Department is reminding people to have a safety plan and working detectors in their homes.