FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Quick thinking helped a man and his son stay alive after a fire and explosion at their home in Franklin on Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the home on Roberts Street around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters, who arrived in less than four minutes, encountered "heavy fire and flames shooting from the windows."
Before firefighters arrived, an unidentified man and his adult son were able to safety get out of the home.
Fire Marshal Andy King said the man told authorities that there was a "fire in the living room at the front of the house" and he had to crawl out of a side door.
The adult son told authorities that he was upstairs in a bedroom with the door closed. As he opened the door, he said he "encountered heavy smoke," and had to close the door. He was able to climb out a window to safety.
"Closing the door and acting quickly to exit through a secondary means saved his life," King said in a statement on Tuesday.
Firefighters located "a propane tank on the covered back porch, fully engulfed the home in flames" on the back porch.
"The heat was so intense that it broke the windows in the adjacent home.," King said in a statement on Tuesday.
King said there were no smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.
Authorities said the estimated damage was at $200,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.
The cause of the fire and explosion remain under investigation.
