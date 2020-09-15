A Nashville driver captured video of a teenager running away from the scene of a crash and now there are questions about why that teenager was out of jail in the first place.
"It was very intense. I had this massive adrenaline dump. I was just like 'Ahhhh, what do I do,'" said Gregory Vance who just happened to be driving with his dashboard camera rolling on September 11th when the crash happened.
It was at around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Creek Lane.
"Next thing I know he just forces that door open and he just books. I mean, no shoes, nothing. I mean, he just, 'peace,' ya know," said Vance as he describes the teen seen running away.
Court documents obtained by News4 revealed that the teenager seen running is 17-year-old David Mays.
Police were already following him because they say he was driving a stolen car and when they caught up they charged the 17-year-old with 19 different crimes ranging from drug and weapon possession to driving on a suspended license and fleeing the scene of a crash.
"That's just a really intense place to be in life for such a young age. It just kind of breaks my heart to be honest," said Vance.
It turns out, Mays has a lengthy and violent criminal history.
In July of 2019 he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.
DCS let him go, giving him a "weekend pass" in February.
Mays never returned like he was supposed to.
In March of 2019, police said he shot an Uber driver at the Exxon on Shelby Avenue.
He bonded out of jail in March of 2020 with an ankle monitor, which he was wearing at the time of this most recent crash.
It is a lot to process. It's hard for me to wrap my head around," said Vance.
Vance said he feels lucky he wasn't injured in the crash and lucky the situation didn't turn violent.
As for takeaway lessons, "You never know whats going to happen," said Vance.
Vance suggested every driver in Nashville get a camera.
I think in this era, in this current climate we have going on, the more things we have on video from citizens, is probably the better," said Vance.
We reached out to DCS to find out why Mays was given a "weekend pass" in 2019.
Meanwhile, the District Attorney's office told News4 they've been trying to get Mays back in jail.
Three months after he bonded out, Mays was charged for allegedly waiving a gun in front of someone's face.
The bond revocation hearings were postponed at least three times and the judge never had a chance to rule on it before this latest crash incident.
