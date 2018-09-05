CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the gunman involved in a drive-by shooting outside a home in Clarksville.
The 25-year-old victim was shot in the back on Ladd Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He has since been released from the hospital.
At this time, investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random.
The Clarksville Police Department confirmed they have found the Honda that was involved in the shooting but are still working to figure out who was inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5269, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted at P3tips.com/591.
