NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was burned at a Nashville intersection after a passenger in another vehicle threw a lit firecracker into his car.
Dashcam footage from a car behind the man's convertible captured the whole incident on camera.
What appears to be a white Nissan sedan pulls up alongside the convertible at the red light before a person is seen throwing the lit firecracker from the rear passenger seat.
The white car then speeds through the red light to turn left onto 17th Avenue North.
A woman took to social media to post the video and said it was her son driving the convertible.
She says he was burned and the roof of his car damaged.
At this time police have not identified any suspects.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.