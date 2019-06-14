ATLANTA, GA (WSMV) -- Children recorded by Atlanta Mounted Police officers at the Grant Park community pool on Thursday have become the newest viral sensation.
The children are seen singing "Old Town Road" that Lil Nas X recorded with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Recorded by Atlanta PD's Mounted Commander Lieutenant Greg Lyon, the post reads: "The horses of the Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol Unit were welcomed to the Grant Park pool with a song. Mounted Commander Lt. Greg Lyon sang along while patrolling on Drifter. Thanks to the kids for cheering us on, we are going to ride ‘til we can’t no more!"
“I got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached.” - @lilnasx 🐴 . The horses of the Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol Unit were welcomed to the Grant Park pool with a song. Mounted Commander Lt. Greg Lyon sang along while patrolling on Drifter. Thanks to the kids for cheering us on, we are going to ride ‘til we can’t no more! #AtlantaPolice #APDCares #Atlanta #OldTownRoad #SummerTime #Poolside #CommunityPolicing
They nailed it!
