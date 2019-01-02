After already being robbed once, Jacob Blystone decided to do something about it.
"We decided to put the cameras out there and hopefully catch any potential thieves or anybody coming through," said Blystone.
Those cameras just paid for themselves catching two thieves attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from Blystone's new home which is still under construction.
Blystone's wife called 911.
Blystone showed up himself as the thieves were trying to get away.
Fortunately, mother nature lent a helping hand.
Colton Giles and Stanton Shepard's car got stuck in the mud.
"It wasn't that funny. It was actually kind of scary. I mean, you don't know what you're going to come up on. I didn't know if they were armed or what," said Blystone.
The two took off on foot, but with help from social media, it didn't take investigators long to track them down.
"They were very remorseful about it, believe it or not, they're suffering from addiction and they want help. They don't want to be out there committing these burglaries," said Lieutenant Shannon Heflin with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.
Heflin said, between the evidence they collected and the surveillance video, it's an open and shut case.
"I'm really glad that they were able to catch them and that they're going to serve them justice, and hopefully it sends a message to other folks who would think about doing something like this to maybe not," said Blystone.
Investigators said they charged the two in connection to another tool theft.
Giles and Shepard are also facing drug charges because investigators said they found meth in the house.
We asked for an interview from Giles and Shepard. They denied our request.
