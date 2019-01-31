robbery columbia 1/29
(Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two suspects who robbed a convenience store in Columbia earlier this week.

The suspects held the clerks at gunpoint until they handed over cash from their registers.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hardsion's Spur on Carmack Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900. Tips can also be sent to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the video of the robbery.

