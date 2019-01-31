COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two suspects who robbed a convenience store in Columbia earlier this week.
The suspects held the clerks at gunpoint until they handed over cash from their registers.
The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hardsion's Spur on Carmack Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900. Tips can also be sent to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the video of the robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.