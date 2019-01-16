MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Three teens and one adult are now facing charges after allegedly robbing a cellphone store in Mt. Juliet overnight.
Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance video at the Sprint store on S. Mt. Juliet Road stealing cash and phones around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects was armed, and all of the suspects demanded new cell phones and cash from the safe.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department and an FBI Task Force detective to make the arrests. Within four hours of the robbery, detectives had all four suspects in custody.
Investigators said they were able to recover the stolen phones.
Authorities said the 15-year-old, the 16-year-old and the 17-year-old suspects were taken to a secured facility. Mt. Juliet Police said the 15-year-old was the gunman. An’via Blakely, 18, was also arrested. Nobody was injured in the incident.
All four suspects are charged with one count of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of theft over $10,000.
This isn't the first time this business owner has been robbed. News4 has previously reported on a string of robberies targeting the owner's stores across Middle Tennessee.
Here are the photos of the suspects, likely juvenile teenagers. If you recognize them, please give us a call. You can also tip anonymously at (615) 754-8477. pic.twitter.com/ouGBtbG3uu— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 16, 2019
