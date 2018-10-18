  • Kara Apel

One of the victims caught the suspect on their home security camera.

PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who they say was caught on camera in connection with a crime spree.

The Portland Police Department had received several reports of home and car burglaries on Oct. 9 and Oct. 15.

Matthew L. Austin

Matthew L. Austin, 30, is charged with several counts of burglary. (Source: Portland Police Department)

The crimes happened in the areas of Sumner Drive, Fountain Head Road, Estell Circle, Fairway Court, Single Tree Lane and Willow Lake Drive.

After the video was shared on Facebook, one of the police officers recognized the suspect when he was with a group of people on Jerry Street on Wednesday. Officer Charles Hope and Officer Brandon Long made contact with the suspect, identified as Matthew L. Austin.

Austin, 30, is being held at the Sumner County Jail. The Springfield man is charged with three counts of burglary, aggravated burglary of a residence and attempted aggravated burglary of a residence.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they anticipate filing additional charges.

