It happened at a home in Germantown.
Fortunately, a security camera caught the thief in action.
First you see her try the door with no luck.
She takes off, but a few minutes later she returns and, after peaking through the window, she made off with the patio table.
Next she stole the entire patio couch, even throwing it over the railing.
Homeowner, Lauren Quick, said it happened in the middle of the day.
Her boyfriend had just left to run some errands, and watching the video, she's still in disbelief.
"It was infuriating. It felt like a violation, you know, that someone would stoop that low to take your patio furniture. It's just kinda crazy that something like that happens," said Quick.
Quick filled out a police report hoping it will encourage officers to patrol the area more frequently.
She's also hoping they catch this thief.
If you recognize the woman in the video, give police a call.
