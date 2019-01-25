CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to find suspects involved in the burglary of a beer delivery truck.
According to Clarksville Police Department, a delivery was being made on Monday around 2:15 p.m. to a business on the 900 block of Crossland Avenue when thieves entered the back of the unoccupied truck twice and removed five cases of beer.
The suspects were caught on store surveillance video committing the burglary. If you have any information regarding the suspects, you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656, call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online here.
