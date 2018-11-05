FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two suspects who they say stole several items from a Franklin church.
According to the Franklin Police Department, the surveillance video shows two people stealing a laptop, two TVs and a vacuum from the Cross Point Church location off Franklin Road.
The suspects got in through a door at the back of the church the morning of Oct. 25.
If you recognize these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Click here to submit an anonymous tip.
