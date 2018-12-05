CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to identify and locate the two suspects accused in a credit card theft in Clarksville.
The victim accidentally left his wallet at a grocery store on Madison Street around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. By the time he returned, it was gone.
Police said the victim's credit card was used several times after it was taken.
Investigators released a photo of the woman who was seen picking up the wallet from inside the grocery store.
Police also released a video taken by a surveillance camera of a man using the stolen debit card at a drive-thru window. The suspect was driving a white Silverado pickup truck with purple LED lighting in the wheel well area.
Authorities are still working to identify both suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5145, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. You can also submit a tip anonymous online here.
