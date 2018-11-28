CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are still looking for the man who stole a car from a gas station in Clarksville last week.
The victim reportedly left the vehicle's key inside the console while she went inside the B&L Market on College Street around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.
According to police, the suspect was caught on camera getting out of a silver car. The vehicle had no hub caps and black rims, along with possible body damage.
The stolen vehicle is a gold 2001 Toyota CXL with Tennessee license plate number 8A61U3.
Police are still working to identify the suspect and track down the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5145, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Click here to submit an anonymous tip online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.