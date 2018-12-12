MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for two armed men who robbed a restaurant in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday.
The masked men were carrying handguns when they demanded cash from an employee at the Penn Station East Coast Subs location at 600 S. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Police said one of the men fired shots into the ceiling during the incident.
The suspects got away with cash and left in a dark-colored midsize SUV or car.
There were no customers inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or through the police department's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.