CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who was caught on camera stealing a pickup truck on Oct. 7.
The truck was stolen from the lot of Staf Orton Automotive in the 1100 block of College Street.
In the video, you can see the man getting out of another vehicle and then getting into the truck and driving off.
The same truck was stolen from this lot about a month ago and was later found and returned to the business.
The black 2004 Chevrolet SK1 has Tennessee tag BGR106.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the man in the video. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Woodruff at 931-648-0656, ext. 5531, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
