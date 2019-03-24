A man walking on Straightway Avenue in East Nashville was caught in the act peeking into cars and checking door handles on Saturday morning.
The homeowner who captured the video said the person did get into two cars as he walked toward Eastland Park around 7 a.m.
The homeowner said police contacted him after spotting what appeared to be the same man on another person’s Ring camera checking cars on Burns Street a few hours earlier.
If you recognize the person or persons in the videos, contact Metro Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.