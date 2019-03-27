NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was caught on camera breaking into a moving business in south Nashville.
Police said the man stole iPads and drove away in a company van just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving on McNally Drive.
Officers followed the suspect when he drove off but said he jumped out of the van before they could catch him.
The business owner said he believes the suspect is the same man who set the business on fire back in July.
