NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a man who robbed the Family Dollar store at 1152 South Gallatin Pike on Thursday afternoon.
According to Metro Police, the man looked directly into the surveillance camera before fleeing with cash from the business. The robber was armed with a black revolver when he entered the store at 2 p.m. and demanded money from the register.
A witness told investigators that the man fled the property in a gold-in-color Nissan minivan with rear end damage.
If you have any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. A reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
