NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a man who looked directly into a surveillance camera while robbing a Family Dollar in Madison at gunpoint.
According to Metro Police, the robber entered the store at 1152 South Gallatin Pike around 2 p.m. with a black revolver and demanded money from the register.
A witness told investigators that he fled the property in a gold-in-color Nissan minivan with rear-end damage.
After a tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers, the suspect was positively identified as Stacey Tyrone Washington, 41, of Nashville.
Police have now issued warrants for aggravated robbery against Washington.
If you have any information about Washington's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. A reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.