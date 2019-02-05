FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police investigators need your help in finding a man they said stole a $150 pair of Bluetooth earbuds from the Cool Springs Target.
Take a good look at this surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-4000. All callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
