CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say they are looking for the suspects involved in several smash-and-grabs who were caught on camera.
One of the vehicle burglaries happened on Jan. 4 on Hillcrest Drive. The other two incidents happened on Jan. 9 on Lowes Drive.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the suspects smashed the windows of the vehicles and stole two purses and one wallet.
In all of the burglaries, the suspects were in a white 2000s model Town & Country van.
Anyone with information about the cases can call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5354, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/59.
