CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man they say was caught on camera burglarizing five vehicles in a Clarksville neighborhood.
The burglaries happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Shadowlawn Court and Ambleside Drive.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, all of the cars were unlocked.
The suspect reportedly got away with several items, including identification documents and electronics.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5145, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
