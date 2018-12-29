NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A string of burglaries at several high-end businesses on Saturday morning -- and at least one caught on camera.
News4's Lindsey Nance spoke with the business owners who call the break-ins "bizarre."
Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the suspect smashed through the glass door at Anastacia Skin Studio on 8th Avenue South and took all of the electronics off the front counter, including an iPad and an iMac, but left the cash in the register.
"Luckily it was at four in the morning and not in the middle of the day when we were all here," said Anastacia manager Kaylee Rote. "If someone walks in with an ax, I'm giving them whatever they want."
A man bashing through the door with an ax, struggling to pull an iMac off the counter -- you have to watch the video to believe it.
The suspect even returns to steal more electronics before fleeing the scene.
"I don't know if people have been watching the space or whatever, and I sit here all day, so it just feels creepy a little bit," Rote said.
The same burglar may have hit two other stores in the area on the same night, including Local Honey just down the street, and FACE beauty salon on 12th Avenue South -- which is right across from a neighborhood.
"This is residential...you know this area," said FACE owner Sheila Davis. "It was a pretty bold act."
Police are still looking for the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the brash break-ins.
"I've already placed a call to a friend, who's also a salon owner here in this area, just to put things away at night," Davis said.
Davis told News4 she still feels safe in the neighborhood but will be investing in some cameras for the front of her building along with some better lighting.
