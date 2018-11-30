suspects in springfield robbery

Terrell Polk Jr. (L) and Larnelle D. Polk II are wanted in Robertson County.

 (Source: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two men accused of robbing the Stop One Market in Springfield on Wednesday.

Terrell Polk Jr. and Larnelle D. Polk II are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Polk has several active warrants in Metro Nashville.

If you see either of these suspects, do not approach them. Call law enforcement.

