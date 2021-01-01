NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville, has received a $2 million grant from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to help families and businesses impacted by the Christmas day bombing.

According to the Catholic Charities, the program is part of the Nashville Strong initiative involving a number of government and non-profit organizations in response and recovery efforts.

“We want to thank the FBI for making the VOCA funds available so quickly,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Judy K. Orr. “We will begin processing applications Monday morning, so we distribute the available funding as quickly as possible.”

To qualify, applicants must be able to prove that they worked or lived in the impacted area downtown.

The types of assistance available include:

Rental payment assistance for employees who lost wages or residents displaced from a primary residence

Utility payment assistance for employees and residents

Food assistance in the form of staples and prepared meals

Counseling to alleviate the trauma, anxiety, stress, and other emotional conditions

Replacement of technology used for work or school

“We know from our work with the 2010 floods that the psychological impact will last years for some people,” Orr said. “Traumatic events can leave significant emotional scars if people don’t seek help.”

To fill out an application for assistance, click here.