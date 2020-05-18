NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Organizations such as the Catholic Charities are helping people in need of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been such an enormous burden on people and so overwhelming--in particular our area with a double crisis,” Executive Director of Catholic Charities of TN Judy Orr said.
From the Deadly tornadoes to the pandemic, 2020 has been a busy one for the organization.
“They’re turning to anybody. They need someone to talk to...just to even vent these fears and concerns and to just be reassured,” Orr said.
Every concern, Orr said she takes to heart. Their organization provides essential needs for those struggling right now, including tornado survivors.
“So many people who needed home repairs really could not connect with contractors or home repair professionals to do that work. And normally in a crisis like a tornado, there would be a lot of support from local agencies. But because the agencies had to do social distancing and closures and that type of thing, that support has been curtailed dramatically,” Orr said.
On top of Tornado relief, the emotional and economic toll from COVID-19 continues. Financially strapped Tennesseans looking to Catholic Charities and other organizations for help. Thanks to fundraisers and the COVID-19 response fund, Orr says they’re aiding hundreds.
“We were among the first of about 5 or 6 agencies to do the cash assistance right off the bat,” Orr said. “Right now we’ve actually distributed about 180,000 to people and that’s about 275 people that we’ve been able to help with that money."
The amount of applications have leveled off since the pandemic started, but Orr said the need remains great. They get about 25 to 35 applications a day.
“People who might’ve had jobs now to this point, are now getting notice that they’re going to be furloughed or laid off as companies are realizing that they are running out of cash,” Orr said.
Orr has also noticed a positive trend of acts of kindness through this storm.
“One of the most remarkable stories I heard was that we had a young donor who said I received my stimulus check and to be honest I don’t feel like I need it, and I would like to give it to you...and they started a $100 a month giving fund. And I just thought that was really remarkable and generous,” Orr said.
If you’d like assistance or you want to help, contact Catholic Charities by clicking here.
