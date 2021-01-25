Cat in the Hat statue stolen from library in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The city of Brentwood needs your help finding a "community treasure" that was stolen from the library.
Brentwood officials said the Cat in the Hat statue had been stolen from its location at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. According to the city, the artwork was created by a local artist, has been a "holiday fixture at the Christmas tree" for more than 20 years, and is valued at $2,500.
Brentwood officials said the statue was taken by a small group of people around 10 p.m. on Saturday. City officials released photos of two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 615-371-2275 or email info@brentwoodtn.gov.
